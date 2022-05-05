Equestrian trails to be built in southeast Allen County

A $250,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will help pay for a trailhead and equestrian trails in southeast Allen County.

The Allen County commissioners, Three Rivers Horse Trails and DNR announced the grant Thursday and $62,500 in matching funds from the county to build the facility in the 5400 block of Paulding Road, just east of Wayne Trace and Meyer Road.

The project includes a three-acre trailhead that will accommodate convenience facilities and parking for trucks and horse trailers.

About five miles of horse trails will be created around farm fields and through wooded areas that total about 200 acres. Three Rivers Horse Trails will host events and activities and maintain the trailhead and trails after completion, officials said.

Construction is expected to begin in about a year and be completed by the summer or fall of 2023.

Allen County is home to one of the largest horse populations in the state, officials said.

"After three years of hard work, we are excited to be able to realize our vision of horse trails in Allen County," Three Rivers Horse Trails President Lynn Sroufe said in a statement. "Horse trails have a positive economic impact in addition to increasing property values in the area."

Three Rivers Horse Trails was organized in spring 2019. The organization said it's "dedicated to the development and economic impact of a unique resource whereby the public can enjoy safe travel by horseback for recreation, connectivity and quality of life."