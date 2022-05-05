Verbatim: Grant for horse trails awarded

The Allen County commissioners, Three Rivers Horse Trails and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued this news release today:

In a joint public/private partnership, the Allen County Commissioners, Three Rivers Horse Trails and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announce the award of a grant to construct a trailhead and equestrian trails in Southeast Allen County in the 5400 block of Paulding Road. The grant awarded by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in the amount of $250,000 with $62,500 in matching funds from Allen County will permit the construction of a 3-acre trailhead with parking for trucks and horse trailers along with convenience facilities. The site will also feature handicapped accessible mounting and trails appropriate for therapeutic riding. Approximately 5 miles of horse trails will be created around farm fields and through wooded areas at the site encompassing approximately 200 acres total along with equestrian obstacles for the enjoyment of riders and the challenge of their horses. Three Rivers Horse Trails will host events and activities as well as maintain the trailhead and trails upon completion.

The timeline for construction is anticipated as follows:

Fall 2022 – bidding process Spring 2023 – begin construction Summer/Fall 2023 – open to the public

Three Rivers Horse Trails was organized in the Spring of 2019 with the mission statement: Three Rivers Horse Trails is dedicated to the development and economic impact of a unique resource whereby the public can enjoy safe travel by horseback for recreation, connectivity and quality of life throughout northeast Indiana.

Allen County Indiana is home to one of the largest populations of horses in Indiana. Three Rivers Horse Trails President Lynn Sroufe states: “After 3 years of hard work we are excited to be able to realize our vision of horse trails in Allen County.” On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, Rich Beck stated that this is an exciting time and another step forward in creating a quality of place for all of Allen County. Horse Trails have a positive economic impact in addition to increasing property values in the area.