Wabash drive-in theater donated to Honeywell

The owners of an iconic Wabash drive-in theater are donating it to a popular entertainment venue.

Mike and Angie Beauchamp and Parker and Katie Beauchamp announced Friday they're donating the ownership of the 13-24 Drive In to Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, which will continue to manage the drive-in.

Opened in 1951, the drive-in is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Beauchamps acquired the theater in 2011 and partnered with Honeywell to ensure the property remained intact. Honeywell has been operating it since then.

"The drive-in isn't a huge profit center. It's more about the service to the community and preserving that for the greater region," Cathy Gatchel, chief development officer at Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, said in a statement.

Moviegoers can expect throwbacks and classics "at affordable carload pricing" at the theater this summer, Honeywell said.

"We literally do 'Grease' every year and you think people would tire of it but they don't," Gatchel said. "Because that's the thing about the drive-in that makes it so fun. It's the experience. And when that sign's lit up at night, it's electric."