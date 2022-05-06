The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, May 06, 2022

Broadway sections limited Monday

Broadway will be restricted Monday between Main and Berry streets while crews perform gas-line work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

It will also be restricted Monday between Packard and Kinsmoor avenues as part of a City Utilities Engineering project, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems about the gas-line project, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155. For questions or to report problems about the engineering project, contact City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705.

 

 

 

