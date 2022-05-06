Verbatim: Spring tax bills due

The Allen County Treasurer issued the following Friday, May 6, 2022 –

Allen County Chief Deputy Treasurer Samantha Chenery issues a reminder to property owners that Tuesday, May 10 is the deadline to pay property taxes. Payments must be in the Treasurer’s office or postmarked by May 10 to be considered on time. Penalty applies to all late payments.

Both the spring and fall tax bills were mailed in April. If you have misplaced or did not receive a bill, a new one can be printed from the Treasurer’s website, www.allencountytreasurer.us. Under “Quick Links” click “Print a Tax Bill.”

Several payment methods are available and all are listed on the back of your tax statement and include:

Mail to: Allen County Treasurer, PO Box 2540, Fort Wayne IN 46801-2540. Payment is considered “on time” when postmarked by the US Post Office on or before the due date.

On line Options: Convenient and efficient payment options such as single electronic payment from a savings or checking account, payments by credit cards and phone in payments are available. See the back of your tax bill for all payment options.

Treasurer’s Office: The Treasurer’s office is located in the ROUSSEAU CENTRE, 1 E MAIN ST, SUITE 104. Please bring your entire statement or reprinted tax bill with you when paying in person. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays. An easy to use tax payment kiosk is also located in the hallway outside of the Treasurer’s Office and is available from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Drop Box: Taxpayers can deposit their tax payment in the night depository for the Clerk of the Court and Allen County Treasurer located on Main Street in front of the north side of the Court House.