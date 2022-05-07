Late night laughs

Roe on the go?

“Women in places like South Dakota or Missouri or even Texas will have the exact same abortion rights as women in Afghanistan under the Taliban. Yeah, and just think about that: We just evacuated people out of Afghanistan, and now we're going to have to evacuate them out of Tennessee?

“Most people thought the freedom to choose was just how America was. No one ever thought the GOP could roll it back by playing a reverse Uno card.

“For perspective, consider this: It wasn't until the year after Roe v. Wade that women in America got the legal right to have a credit card without a man. Think about that. Yeah. And I think we would all agree it would be a little weird if the court was suddenly like, 'Look, if the founders wanted women to have credit cards, they would have said so. They would have.' ” – Trevor Noah

“Congratulations, ladies, your decisions are being made by four dudes and a woman who thinks 'The Handmaid's Tale' is a rom-com.” – Stephen Colbert

“Apparently, they decided masks aren't mandatory, but Mother's Day is.” – Jimmy Fallon

And on the leak itself ...

“The conservative majority on the court has a fundamental right to choose when they want to release a decision into the world. Imagine having some random person violate your privacy and make that choice for you. Who would do such a thing?

“It's crazy how conservatives always manage to make themselves the victim in any situation. I mean, they have just accomplished this thing that they've been working toward for 50 years, and their first reaction is 'It's so unfair what's happening to us!' I'm sorry, what, you wanted your ruling to be a big surprise and now someone ruined it?” – Trevor Noah

Numbers game

“According to a new poll, President Biden's approval rating has increased slightly over the last two months, and now the White House is scrambling like hell to figure out what he did: [Imitating White House staffer] 'Did he change his hair? Different mask? What tie was he wearing?'

“That's right, President Biden's approval rating has increased to 42%. He now ranks slightly above leaf blowers.” – Seth Meyers

“I'm not even sure what caused the spike, really. Apparently a lot of Americans thought, 'I like how he handled Easter.' ” – Jimmy Fallon