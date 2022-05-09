Charlotte Ewing | For The Journal Gazette Joe Saunders, a volunteer at the Old Fort, demonstrates primitive fire making Sunday, the final day of Historic Fort Wayne's Muster on the St. Marys. Previous Next Monday, May 09, 2022 1:00 am The art of creating fire The art of creating fire Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Video highlights NACS tensions Female pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run After 20 years, New Haven eyes new plan City's option on bulk trash has limitations Children's choir ends year with 'gift' from composer Race for the Warrior runs best-ever event Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education