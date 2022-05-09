Pets of the week

Brown Town is a 2-year old, neutered Shar-Pei mix. He is a little shy, but he warms up quickly. He is still jumpy, so he would do best with kids over 13. He prefers a fenced backyard over leashes. To meet Brown, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Mouse is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair cat. She had to be surrendered because her owner went into an assisted living center. She is a very sweet cat that needs a wonderful home. To meet Mouse, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Sunshine is an 11-month-old spayed cat. She runs right up to you with a friendly meow and then never leaves your side. If you would like to meet Sunshine, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.