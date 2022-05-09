Suspect charged in 4 arson fires

A Fort Wayne man is charged with setting four fires, including one at the Bud Meeks Justice Center downtown and another at a south-side Kroger store that has since been closed.

Brad C. Fair II, 35, was arrested Friday and charged Monday with four counts of arson. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Fair is accused of setting fires at:

The Bud Meeks Justice Center adjacent to the Allen County jail at Superior, Calhoun and Clinton streets April 29.

A men's restroom at a Subway restaurant at 116. W. Rudisill Blvd. May 2.

A men's restroom at an Arby's restaurant at 6759 Bluffton Road May 2.

The Kroger supermarket at 218 E. Pettit Ave. May 2.

Surveillance video captured Fair leaving each location in a black Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and chrome trim, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

All four locations were open to the public at the time of the fires.

At the justice center, Fair sprayed lighter fluid on a stanchion and carpeted floor just after 9:15 a.m., court records said. They said he then used an unknown heat source to light the flammable liquid.

Security officer Becky Molargik witnessed Fair start the fire, saw the the blaze grow and pushed Clark outside, court records said. Another person extinguished the fire. Clark then drove off, court records said.

At the Subway restaurant three days later, Fair used an unknown heat source to damage the walls of the men's restroom in 14 locations about 12:30 p.m., court records said. They said he also ignited the plastic trash can in the restroom.

At the Arby's, Fair used an unknown heat source to ignite a plastic trash can, cloth strap to a baby changing station and roll of toilet paper in the men's restroom just before 1:15 p.m., court records said.

Fair arrived at Kroger about 3:45 p.m. that same afternoon, court records said. They said he took a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid off the display rack and sprayed it on the display. He then ignited the display and continued pouring lighter fluid on the fire and tossed on the fire as it burned, court records said.

The Kroger has since been temporarily closed, but is set to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

jchapman@jg.net