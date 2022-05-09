Georgian Drive, Rosamond Avenue closings extended

The closures of Georgian Drive between Old U.S. 24 and the north end of Rosamond Avenue, and Rosamond between Old U.S. 24 and the north end of Georgian, have been extended, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

The Georgian Drive closing is now until 3 p.m. Friday, and the Rosamond Avenue closing is now until 3 p.m. May 20, the highway department said. It said both closures are for crossover-pipe replacements.