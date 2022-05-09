Verbatim: Mayor Henry, delegation to visit sister city in Poland

The city of Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Mayor Tom Henry will travel to our sister city Plock, Poland later this week with University of Saint Francis President Father Eric Zimmer, Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and City of Fort Wayne Head of Digital Engagement John Felts. Mayor Henry and his delegation will arrive in Plock on Thursday and return to Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Plock Mayor Andrzej Nowakowski invited Mayor Henry and a three-person delegation to travel to his city, along with delegations from eight other partner cities, to attend the 23rd European Picnic in order to show solidarity with the Ukrainian nation and moral support to the refugees staying in Plock.

The eight invited cities include Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Darmstadt, Germany, Auxerre, France, Mazeikiai, Lithuania, Pleven, Bulgaria, Beltsy, Moldova and Rustavi, Georgia.

During his visit, Mayor Henry will have the opportunity to meet with Mayor Nowakowski and Ukrainian refugees, as well as join a debate on the partnership of cities in crisis.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity to share Fort Wayne’s message of peace and hope as we show support for our sister city and Ukrainian refugees. The people of Plock are doing a tremendous job to help refugees in need,” said Mayor Henry. “We, too, recognize there are a number of Ukrainian-born individuals who are residents of Fort Wayne. We want them to know that we care and want what’s best for their homeland. Our hearts break over what’s happening to the people of Ukraine. It’s our hope that the invasion of Ukraine will end and that democracy, freedom, and the well-being of Ukrainian citizens will be restored.”

In March, the City of Fort Wayne donated $10,000 through Plock to help provide essential needs and housing to Ukrainians who have fled Ukraine and are now living in Plock. (Zhytomyr, Ukraine is a sister city to Plock.) The City of Fort Wayne invited local citizens to contribute as well, and a total of over $90,000 has been raised.