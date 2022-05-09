Fort Wayne gasoline prices rise 21 cents a gallon in week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 21.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.19 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 33.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago.The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the last week and is at $5.518 per gallon.

Gasoline and diesel prices rose as oil prices continued to climb after the European Union signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.

In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories declined as the country nears the start of summer driving season, De Haan said.

"Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium," De Haan said. "While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel's surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods."