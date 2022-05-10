Verbatim: Indiana Tech to get $1.5 million federal grant for STEM workforce training

The U.S. Department of Commerce issued this news release tonight:

WASHINGTON -- Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.5 million grant to Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne, Indiana, to purchase technical equipment to support 11 engineering- and manufacturing-related certification programs. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

This investment will allow the university to expand, enhance and add industry-recognized certificate training programs that are tailored to the job needs of employers in Northeast Indiana, including positions such as battery management engineers, drone pilots, and printed circuit board design engineers. The EDA investment will be matched with $638,295 in local funds and is expected to create 700 jobs and retain 100 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan helps communities tackle the workforce challenges that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment at Indiana Tech provides hands-on training in high-demand jobs that are critical to Northeast Indiana and across the country, rapidly meeting the needs of local employers and boosting U.S. global competitiveness.”

“The Economic Development Administration provides direct support to communities across the country that were hit hard by the pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment in Indiana Tech will train thousands of students and help the region grapple with its dual challenges of high unemployment, especially among underserved populations, and the shortage of skilled workers.”

“Indiana’s high-wage, high-demand careers will increasingly rely upon technology and engineering programs aligned with employer needs,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Customized to the skills gaps of Northeast Indiana, this significant EDA investment will empower thousands of Indiana Tech students to master industry-recognized certifications for years to come. As Greater Fort Wayne accelerates its knowledge economy, the entire state will reap the resulting opportunities and benefits.”

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate, and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.