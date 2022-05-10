Courthouse security tightened as murder trial begins

Security has been tightened in the Allen County Courthouse because of the trial of Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, accused of the murder of his girlfriend and her three young children.

The security started with jury selection today, and seating was limited in the courtroom. The opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday morning.

Hancz-Barron is accused of killing Sarah Zent and her children -- Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2 -- between 4:22 and 6 a.m. June 3, 2021.