Verbatim: Board of Works approves city trash contract

The city of Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

The City of Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works today approved a contract between the City of Fort Wayne and GFL Environmental USA, which is another step forward in the process for GFL to be the next garbage and recycling hauler for the City of Fort Wayne.

City Council approval of the contract is required. City Council is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the contract this evening. Pending final approval from City Council, GFL would be in position to begin solid waste collection services on July 1.