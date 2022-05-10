The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022

University of the Cumberlands: 3 area students receive degrees

Three northeast Indiana students have received degrees from the University of the Cumberlands, the university has announced.

Keianna Ross of Angola received a master of science degree in justice adeministration, the university in Williamsburg, Kentucky, said in a statement.

It said Justin Lasser of North Manchester received a master of arts degree in clinical mental health counseling, and Jarod Swank of Syracuse received a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

 

 

