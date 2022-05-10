Tuesday, May 10, 2022 11:14 am
University of the Cumberlands: 3 area students receive degrees
Three northeast Indiana students have received degrees from the University of the Cumberlands, the university has announced.
Keianna Ross of Angola received a master of science degree in justice adeministration, the university in Williamsburg, Kentucky, said in a statement.
It said Justin Lasser of North Manchester received a master of arts degree in clinical mental health counseling, and Jarod Swank of Syracuse received a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story