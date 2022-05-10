Jordan Hulls named IU recruiting coordinator

Former Indiana All-Big Ten guard Jordan Hulls will be the Hoosiers' new team and recruiting coordinator, IU announced Monday. Hulls replaces Brian Walsh, who was promoted to an assistant coach position in late March.

"He is a great family man who has competed at the highest level in high school here in Bloomington, as a Hoosier who won a Big Ten title and played for the No. 1 team in the country, and for the last nine years as a professional basketball player overseas,” Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson said of Hulls in a statement. “Anyone you talk to who has spent any amount of time with him has the utmost respect for him. With his experiences, I believe he can be a tremendous asset to our players and staff and we are excited for he and his family to come back home.”

Hulls, 32, the 2009 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Bloomington South, scored more than 1,300 points for the Hoosiers from 2009 to 2013 and helped Indiana to back-to-back Sweet 16s and a Big Ten title in 2013. He is one of the best 3-point shooters in program history as he ranked second in the Big Ten in long-distance shooting percentage in his junior and senior campaigns and is fourth in Hoosiers history in career 3-point percentage at 44.1%. He is also third in career free-throw percentage at 85.9% and set a Big Ten record with 58 straight made free throws between the 2010 and 2011 campaigns.

Hulls is second in Hoosiers history in games played with 135. He entered the program during one of the worst periods in its history and suffered through back-to-back losing seasons before Indiana turned it around and reached the Sweet 16 in 2011-12. Hulls' decision to stay home and play for IU after winning Mr. Basketball was one of the first steps on Indiana's road from 6-25 in 2008-09 to preseason AP No. 1 and a No. 1 seed in the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

“It's hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me and my family,” Hulls said in a statement. “Indiana University has been a part of me my whole life and I couldn't be more excited to come home and work with Coach Woodson, the entire staff, and our players in the program. The relationships built during my time at IU with my teammates, coaches, and community helped shape me into the person I am today. I'm looking forward to building those same type of relationships as I enter into this new and exciting chapter of life in a different role at IU.”

After his time at Indiana, the 6-foot guard went on to play nine seasons overseas, including the last two for MHP Riesen in Ludwigsburg, Germany. He will start his job with the Hoosiers when his season in Ludwigsburg is complete. He has also played in Poland, Belgium and Kosovo, but has spent six years in Germany, including a 2020-21 season that saw him hit the second-most 3-pointers in league history.

Those who were around the IU program when Hulls was part of it praised his return to Bloomington on Monday.

"LETS GOOO!!! Great news for both sides!!! It's the start of a new chapter and a long coaching career for @JordanHulls1," Hulls' former teammate and fellow Indiana Mr. Basketball Cody Zeller wrote on Twitter.

"Not only is @JordanHulls1 one of the best people and players I've ever coached, but he is an absolute Stone-Cold Winner! He's won everywhere he's ever been. Congratulations to @IndianaMBB for hiring Jordan. You are getting a future great and an incredible family with the Hulls," former Hoosiers coach Tom Crean, who recruited Hulls to Indiana and coached him for four years, wrote on Twitter.

Hulls' hire is the latest ripple effect of Indiana's decision to move on from former assistant coach Dane Fife, who spent one season with the Hoosiers before Woodson decided in March he would not continue with the program. Walsh was promoted into Fife's assistant coach slot and Hulls has now moved in to replace Walsh as a non-coaching member of the staff. New NCAA rules passed in 2021 mean Hulls will be able to coach IU players on the court for an eight-week period beginning June 4. Woodson and Co. are likely hoping he can help Indiana improve its 3-point shooting after five straight seasons in which the Hoosiers have ranked outside the top 200 in the country in beyond-the-arc shooting percentage.

Hulls will also be responsible for helping Indiana rebuild its in-state recruiting base. Since Woodson was hired, Indiana has done a very good job in recruiting overall (five-star commitments Malik Reneau, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates have all signed with the Hoosiers in the last 13 months and IU also landed Honorable Mention All-Big Ten guard Xavier Johnson out of the transfer portal), but it has not been able to land any commitments from within the state's borders. Incoming freshman CJ Gunn, an Indianapolis guard, was already committed to IU when Woodson was hired and although he re-affirmed his commitment and signed with the Hoosiers, Woodson's staff can't take much of the credit for that. Fife, a former Hoosiers standout himself, was supposed to bring a wealth of knowledge of the Indiana recruiting scene to the table, but in the year he was on the staff, Indiana did not land an in-state commitment. Hulls was likely brought in in part to fix that issue.

