Tuesday, May 10, 2022 6:26 am
Fire heavily damages home
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that caused heavy damage to a home late Monday.
Crews found smoke and flames at the back of the two-story house, 7531 Antebellum Blvd., just before midnight, they said.
Two adults safely escaped before firefighters arrived, but a cat died in the blaze.
The fire spread from the kitchen to the second floor and attic area. It took crews more than a half-hour to control the blaze.
No further information was provided.
