Fire heavily damages home

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that caused heavy damage to a home late Monday.

Crews found smoke and flames at the back of the two-story house, 7531 Antebellum Blvd., just before midnight, they said.

Two adults safely escaped before firefighters arrived, but a cat died in the blaze.

The fire spread from the kitchen to the second floor and attic area. It took crews more than a half-hour to control the blaze.

No further information was provided.