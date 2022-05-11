Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Crews with Robert Henry Corp. work along Broadway on Tuesday to restore sidewalks near Electric Works, a project on the site of the old General Electric campus. Previous Next Wednesday, May 11, 2022 1:00 am New sidewalks near Electric Works New sidewalks near Electric Works Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories NACS gives approval to all textbooks but 1 in math Mayor going to sister city in Poland City buys PepsiCo warehouse site Development plan assailed by neighbors Company turns plastic into fuel Police car rammed; man arrested Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education