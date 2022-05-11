City details settlement with protester

The city of Fort Wayne will pay $300,000 to a protester who lost an eye during downtown protests nearly two years ago.

The city also identified the police officer "who allegedly launched the object" that struck Balin Brake during the May 30, 2020, protests.

The city provided details of the settlement today following a public records request from The Journal Gazette. The details were not disclosed in documents filed in U.S. District Court. The city previously declined to provide such information.

Brake sued the city in October 2020, alleging his constitutional rights were violated and excessive force was used during the downtown protests against systemic racism. In an amended complaint, Brake accused Fort Wayne Officer Justin Holmes of firing the tear gas canister at him that caused him to lose his eye.

Documents provided today by the city said Holmes was the officer who launched the object, but didn't specifically say what that object was.

The city denies liability and violating Brake's rights, and Brake has released the city and Holmes "from any and all legal or equitable claims, demands, rights and causes of action of any kind," according to the settlement.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit April 11 after both sides agreed to the settlement in January.

jchapman@jg.net