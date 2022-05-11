Verbatim: FWCS names Rosato, Maupin its 2022 teachers of the year

Fort Wayne Community Schools issued this news release today:

Caroline Rosado, fifth-grade teacher at Weisser Park Elementary School, and Thomas Maupin, choir director at Northrop High School, have been named the 2022 Fort Wayne Community Schools Teachers of the Year.

Rosado, the FWCS Elementary Teacher of the Year, has taught for five years, the past three at Weisser Park. She creates a learning environment in her classroom that supports all students and builds on their strengths.

“Caroline defines what it means to be a STEAM educator,” Weisser Park Principal Melissa Plumb said. “Caroline started this school year as the student interventionist. When a fifth-grade teacher resigned, Caroline graciously accepted the challenge and became the new fifth-grade teacher, as well as the boys’ basketball coach.”

Rosado said she thinks of education as the uncovering of potential.

“I view learning as reflective, intentional and holistic for the student and teacher,” she wrote in her Teacher of the Year application. “Empowerment should glow inside every student.… My responsibility provides a safe culture where learners participate in instruction, skill practice, learning achievement and character development.”

Maupin, the FWCS Secondary Teacher of the Year, has taught for 34 years with 22 years in his current position. As the director of the award-winning Allure and Charisma Show Choirs, he works to create a family environment for his students.

“Through our rehearsals and performances, we encourage each other; we critique each other; we get frustrated with each other; we hold each other accountable to always give our best; and in the end, we all appreciate how hard we are working and the passion we have for music,” Maupin wrote in his Teacher of the Year application. “We wouldn’t do this if we didn’t all love it and have a sense of belonging and family.”

Maupin strives to be an advocate for fine and performing arts at all schools.

“I believe that every child should be given the opportunity to have a quality fine arts education,” he said. “In my classes, I try and make every student find some sort of success at their own level.”

Candidates for Teacher of the Year are nominated by building principals with finalists chosen by a committee of administrators. The other elementary finalists this year were Lindsey Baker, kindergarten teacher at Irwin Elementary, Aaron Eastom, third-grade teacher at Maplewood Elementary, Rashelle Lofgren, fourth-grade teacher at Harrison Hill Elementary, and Anna Zulkowski, second-grade teacher at Bloomingdale Elementary. The other secondary finalists were Matthew Mertes, social studies teacher at North Side High School, Denise Oaks, English teacher at South Side High School, Colleen Phillips, music teacher at Lane Middle School, and Eric Toy, computer science teacher at New Tech Academy at Wayne High School. The Teacher of the Year winners will now be nominated for Indiana Teacher of the Year.