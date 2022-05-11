About acquiring the Regional Water and Sewer District

Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines did not hide his feelings about City Utilities’ proposed acquisition of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District.

Typically, the committee chairman would say he wants to put up the resolutions for introduction or that he would like to introduce the resolutions or ordinances. Instead, Hines chose a different verb.

“The other three bills that I would actually like to kill in committee because we voted against these in prior opportunities and we have not gotten sufficient remedy as to what this does for the taxpayers of the city of Fort Wayne...,” Hines said before reading in the resolution names.

City Council members were split on the acquisition last year, with most members opposing it, including Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th; Russ Jehl, R-2nd; Hines, D-at large; and Paul Ensley, R-1st. The opposing members raised issues with the original proposed makeup of a board after the acquisition that had a majority of city-appointed members, despite all of the district's customers residing outside of city limits.

Sewer officials recently changed the makeup of the proposed board to match the current board that has a majority of county-appointed members, but that didn’t seem to change some of the members’ opinions.

Arp was the only opposing vote from last time who supported its introduction. He clarified after the meeting that his vote only means he supports discussing the deal -- not the acquisition itself.

City Council members will discuss the acquisition at a future meeting.

