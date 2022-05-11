Wednesday, May 11, 2022 7:23 am
Rollover leaves man critical
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a late night crash that left a man hospitalized today.
Officers believe he was driving a vehicle north on Kromer Road when it left the roadway and crossed Washington Center Road before rolling over about 11:21 p.m. Tuesday.
The motorist was thrown from the vehicle.
Emergency responders treated the man at the scene before taking him to a hospital where he was listed with life-threatening injuries.
No further information was provided.
