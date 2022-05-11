Rollover leaves man critical

Fort Wayne police are investigating a late night crash that left a man hospitalized today.

Officers believe he was driving a vehicle north on Kromer Road when it left the roadway and crossed Washington Center Road before rolling over about 11:21 p.m. Tuesday.

The motorist was thrown from the vehicle.

Emergency responders treated the man at the scene before taking him to a hospital where he was listed with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was provided.