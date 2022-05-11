Man hit multiple times in shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds early today.

Officers responded to the incident in the 1200 block of Oxford Street about 12:13 a.m. They said the victim was on foot prior to the shooting near Oxford and Holton Avenue.

Relatives took the man to a residence at 449 Clermont Road before he was transported to a hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening, police said. No further information was provided.