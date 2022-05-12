Thursday, May 12, 2022 3:18 pm
South Side to celebrate centennial with program, open house
The Journal Gazette
South Side High School is celebrating its centennial with a program at 5 p.m. May 21 in the school's auditorium, following an open house beginning at 2 p.m.
Graduates who are veterans and graduates who have taught and served on South Side's staff will be recognized. Teachers who taught at the school for 25 or more years will be inducted into the school's Quarter Century Club.
