New trash hauler GFL tours Fort Wayne neighborhoods

A Fort Wayne city councilman showed GFL Environmental officials some of the areas where the city’s outgoing trash hauler couldn’t provide consistent service.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, R-5th, said he wanted to show some of the constituents who have reported numerous missed trash and recycling collections during the last four years what they can expect once GFL takes over July 1.

Linda Lallow, who has lived on Cottage Avenue south of downtown for 48 years, said she’s dealt with missed collections and trash debris left after pickups since about two months after Red River started the city's contract in 2018.

Lallow said she doesn’t consider the alley behind her house, which is about 14 feet wide and paved, to be a tough alley to navigate compared to other alleys in the neighborhood.

Sam Caramagno, director of municipal affairs at GFL, agreed, saying the company has dealt with all levels of alleys in other cities such as Detroit.

“I’ve seen a lot of alleys,” Caramagno said. “This isn’t considered bad by me.”

Lallow said she’s even more excited for GFL to take over the city’s service after meeting the officials because she never met anyone from Red River, despite the constant service issues she has reported.

