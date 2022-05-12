Hartzell, 3 other New Haven streets to close for rail-crossing work

Hartzell Road between Lincoln Highway and Main Street, and three other New Haven streets, will close from Monday to May 19 during railroad-crossing work, New Haven said today.

Northbound traffic on Hartzell Road will use Indiana 930, Maplecrest Road and Parrot Road, the community said in a statement. It said southbound traffic will use Parrot Road, Maplecrest Road and Indiana 930. Both Hartzell rail crossings will be closed.

No detours will be provided for the other closures, which involve State Street between Lincoln Highway and Main Street, Green Street between Lincoln Highway and Summit Street and Doyle Road between Dawkins and Edgerton roads.