Thursday, May 12, 2022 10:21 am

Fire damages Hoagland Avenue apartment building

Fort Wayne firefighters are investigating a fire this morning that heavily damaged an apartment in a four-story building at Hoagland Avenue and Creighton Street.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called about 8:45 a.m. to the building in the 2200 block of Hoagland, and found fire showing out of a second-floor window, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire was controlled within about 10 minutes, and crews worked to remove smoke from the entire structure, the statement said.

 

