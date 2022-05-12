Fire damages Hoagland Avenue apartment building

Fort Wayne firefighters are investigating a fire this morning that heavily damaged an apartment in a four-story building at Hoagland Avenue and Creighton Street.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called about 8:45 a.m. to the building in the 2200 block of Hoagland, and found fire showing out of a second-floor window, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire was controlled within about 10 minutes, and crews worked to remove smoke from the entire structure, the statement said.