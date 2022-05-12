1 hurt in apartment fire

Fort Wayne investigators say a second-story apartment fire left one person with a minor injury Wednesday.

Crews arrived at 3149 Vance Ave. and found smoke and a small fire in the kitchen of the unit at 10:13 p.m.

Two adults fled the apartment before firefighters arrived. One of the occupants suffered a minor burn, officials said.

Cooking products on the stove sparked the blaze which spread to an overhead cabinet.

Firefighters had it under control in 10 minutes. No further information was provided.