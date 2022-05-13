Jones brothers retire after 1 season with K’s

Connor Jones and Kellen Jones, 31-year-old twin brothers who were integral parts of this Komets season, announced their retirements on social media.

Kellen Jones, who split time between forward and defense, had 12 goals and 59 points in 70 games, then two assists in seven playoff games for the Komets.

“I know I’ll miss it a ton but I’m excited for what the future holds for my family and I,” he wrote on Instagram.

Connor Jones, a forward, had 10 goals and 39 points in 52 games, then four assists in seven playoff games. He played four NHL games with the New York Islanders in 2016-17.

“It’s been everything I’ve ever known, thank you hockey, and thank you to everyone who’s supported me! Best job ever,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Komets lost to the Wheeling Nailers in overtime or Game 7 of the Central Division semifinals. The Nailers were then swept by the Toledo Walleye, which will face either Utah or Rapid City in the conference finals.

The Joneses occupied two of the Komets’ four veteran spots -- Shawn Szydlowski and Zach Tolkinen the others -- and Fort Wayne’s roster is expected to be very different next season.

The Joneses played one season with the Komets, after they’d played in Sweden, but Fort Wayne was unable to successfully defend its Kelly Cup championship.

They reunited with Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau -- he’d been an assistant with Bakersfield when they were there in 2014-15 -- and Boudreau’s contract is expiring.

Among the top priorities for the Komets as they begin the offseason will be: re-signing Boudreau; determining whether Szydlowski is retiring and whether they want him back; deciding whether the affiliation with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights should be renewed; and replacing veterans such as the Joneses.

