Friday, May 13, 2022 9:53 am
Ohio Wesleyan: 4 area students on spring Dean's List
Four northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Dean's List at Ohio Wesleyan University, the university has announced.
To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, the university in Delaware, Ohio, said in a statement.
Area students on the list are:
- Ohio City: Caton Williamson;
- Van Wert: Lily Good;
- Fremont, Indiana: Sisi Fish;
- Roanoke, Indiana: Kaitlyn Peters
