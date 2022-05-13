The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, May 13, 2022 9:44 am

Washington Center Road closure revised

The closure of West Washington Center Road between U.S. 33 and Huguenard Road during gas-line installation now is to end Tuesday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

A detour uses U.S. 33, Cook Road and Huguenard, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

 

 

