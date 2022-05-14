Fire damages Dana plant

Fort Wayne fire investigators are determining the cause of a blaze that caused minor damage at the Dana Inc. building early today.

Crews arrived at the industrial business, 2100 W. State Blvd., at 1:42 a.m. and found hydraulic fluid leaking from a furnace.

Third-shift workers at the business were safely evacuated and the fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

Dana makes axles, drive shafts, transmissions and other products for light- and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers.

No further information was provided.