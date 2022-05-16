Pets of the week

Grerin is a neutered, 2-year-old bulldog mix. He weighs 98 pounds, but really wants to be your lap dog. The staff recommends training classes and believes he would do best in a home with kids over 10. If you would like to meet Grerin, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Denver is an 8-year-old, neutered Siamese cat mix and is not declawed. He is very sweet but would do best as an only cat in the household. If you would like to meet Denver, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Squeakers is a 2-year-old female guinea pig. She is bonded with another guinea pig named Big Mama who is as friendly and will need to go home together. To meet Squeakers and Mama, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.