Commissioners: New jail construction needed

A new Allen County Jail facility is expected to be built by June 2026, according to the plan submitted Monday by county officials to a federal court.



U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty said March 31 in response to a class-action lawsuit that the Allen County Jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.



The Allen County Commissioners met the judge's deadline of 45 days to come up with a plan to address the issues.



The commissioners have decided that new construction is required to address the jail's deficiencies, but the officials haven't decided the scope of construction yet, the report said. The options the commissioners are considering are constructing an entirely new jail facility or building new construction for certain classifications of inmates while maintaining some of the existing jail.



Both options would allow for 1,500 jail beds, which is what projections for expected countywide population growth show will be needed.



“However, county trends and community concerns reveal a need to address mental health and chemical dependency/addiction issues facing the community and incarcerated individuals, which may alter both the number of jail beds necessary and the scope of any new construction,” the report said.



The commissioners said a “more realistic number” of jail beds might be between 1,100 and 1,200, but the total number of available beds for housing will remain at 1,500.



The report included a timeline for when some project benchmarks will be completed: the schematic design by September, design development by June 2023, construction documents by August 2023, bidding of and funding of construction by December 2023, and completion of construction by June 2026.



