Fort Wayne pays $100,000 to settle protesters' lawsuit

The city of Fort Wayne has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit with a dozen people who alleged their constitutional rights were violated during protests two years ago.

The city on Monday provided The Journal Gazette details of the settlement based on the newspaper's request under the Freedom of Information Act.

The city reached the settlement with Janet Badia, Emma Baker, Matt Carmer, Taylor Raymond Crane, Skyler Darnell, Kendall Dimond, Kayla Harrington, Amanda Joseph, Nicole Labossier, Francisco Navarro, Ben Schoch and Nancy Virtue and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which represented the 12 protesters.

The city sent a $100,000 check to the ACLU of Indiana last week, according to a May 11 letter the city sent to ACLU Legal Director Kenneth Falk.

The protesters alleged Fort Wayne police and other law enforcement agencies used tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators May 29 and 30 and June 14 and 15, 2020. The protests followed the Memorial Day, 2020, death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

According to the settlement, the city denies any liability and violating the protesters' rights. The demonstrators have released the city "from any and all legal or equitable claims, demands, rights and causes of action of any kind."

The settlement is at least the second the city has reached involving lawsuits filed after the May 2020 downtown protests, which saw 29 arrests and more than 50 broken windows.

The city confirmed last week it will pay $300,000 to a protester who lost an eye during the protests. Balin Brake accused city police officer Justin Holmes of firing the tear gas canister at him that caused him to lose his eye.

The city denies any liability and violating Brake's rights. The city acknowledged Holmes "allegedly launched the object" that struck Brake but didn't specifically say what it was, according to the settlement.

