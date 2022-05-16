Pleasant Lake man hurt in off-road vehicle crash

A Pleasant Lake man was seriously injured Sunday night in an off-road vehicle crash near Leo-Cedarville, Indiana conservation officers said today.

Shortly before 9 p.m. authorities received a call that a resident in the 8500 block of Gerig Road had discovered an off-road vehicle overturned and on top of the operator, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Garrett J. Mozena, 27, was removed from underneath the machine and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of a head injury, the statement said.

It said preliminary investigation showed Mozena was attempting to turn onto Gerig Road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Conservation officers said Mozena was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding equipment at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority assisted at the scene.