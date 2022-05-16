2 identified in DeKalb County burglary shooting

The two people shot and killed during a DeKalb County burglary early Sunday have been identified, Indiana State Police said today.

Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco, died in the incident, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

State police have said officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Indiana 8 shortly before 6 a.m. They said four burglary suspects went to the property armed with a gun and confronted the homeowner, who police said produced his own firearm and fired at the suspects.

The first arriving officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and Auburn police said they found two suspects being held at gunpoint by the homeowner and two others dead inside the residence.

State police said the two surviving suspects, Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, of Fort Wayne, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, of Fort Wayne, were being held in the county jail pending charges of felony murder and burglary. They said criminal charges were not immediately filed against the homeowner.