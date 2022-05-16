Fort Wayne, national gas prices little changed in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.38 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.46 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.46 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.43 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.

"While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn't much reason to be optimistic that we'll see a plunge anytime soon," De Haan said.