GM to host weekly hiring fairs for 400 temporary jobs

General Motors' Fort Wayne Assembly plant plans weekly hiring fairs to help fill more than 400 temporary positions.

The additional workers would help fill in for increased vacation employees take during the summer. Temporary hires work "usually two years or less before they become a seniority employee," spokesman Jeffrey Benzing said through email. Some temporary hires, however, choose to continue on that status.

Starting wages for the temporaries would be $16.67 an hour for first-shift hires, $17.05 for the second shift and $18.34 for the third shift, Benzing said.

The weekly hiring events start Thursday and will be 2 to 6 p.m. at the plant, southwest of Fort Wayne. Job candidates must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the U.S. and willing to accept flexible hours -- "any shift, any day, with little notice," a news release said. Candidate also must be able to lift up to 40 pounds.

Qualified applicants could start work within 10 days after completing requirements including comprehensive assessments, hair drug testing and a background check.

lisagreen@jg.net