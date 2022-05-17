Electric Works developers display progress

Developers of Electric Works showed off their progress in rejuvenating the interior of Building 19 on the former General Electric west campus today – but the biggest wow factor was outside the five-story structure.

It was the view from what will become the rooftop deck.

A long expanse of space leads to grand vistas.

Views of downtown Fort Wayne emanate from one vantage point. A bird's-eye view of the rest of the campus is dotted by workers and industrial lift vehicles. In another direction, there are nothing but treetops – even though the view actually is of the city, its buildings virtually indistinguishable through the foliage.

The space is vast enough to require five football fields of concrete to pave, said Larry Weigand, owner of Weigand Construction, which provides construction management for the project.

