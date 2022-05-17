Hancz-Barron jury to get case Wednesday

There could be a verdict Wednesday on Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, 22, in the June 3 slayings of his girlfriend and her three children.

The jurors are scheduled to hear the closing arguments for the trial in the morning and go into deliberations.

On Tuesday morning, the prosecution called the last of its witnesses for expert testimony and rested. The defense team also rested.

Hancz-Barron is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Sarah Zent, and her children -- Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2.

He is accused of killing them with a knife before stealing a neighbor’s truck and driving to Lafayette.