6-year-old identiified as Monroeville fire victim

A 6-year-old Monroeville boy has been identified as the victim of a Sunday morning house fire in Monroeville, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Rory McBride died accidentally from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

The coroner's office said it was advised shortly before 7 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 14400 block of South Indiana 1 in which it was believed a child was inside the house. It said the fire was controlled and the boy's body was subsequently conducted.

The fire remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.