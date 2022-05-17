Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey adjusted his plan for replacing engines to take advantage of a deal that will save the city more than $118,000.

Lahey brought a request to tonight's Fort Wayne City Council meeting to buy a 100-foot aerial ladder truck from MacQueen Emergency.

Buying a 100-foot aerial ladder truck was set for 2023 in the capital improvement plan the department submitted with its budget last year. Lahey said he had planned on buying two engines this year, but it’s worth changing the plan to save the city money.

The city planned on having a custom truck built, which would take at least two years. Lahey had an estimated cost of more than $1.5 million in the capital improvement plan.

Pierce Manufacturing was set to build the custom truck after responding to the fire department’s request for proposals, Lahey said. Pierce estimated the custom truck would cost more than $1.3 million, but the final price would be impacted by cost increases.

But Lahey eventually found out that MacQueen Emergency was selling an aerial ladder truck that had been used for demonstrations. Pierce and MacQueen agreed to sell the truck for $118,385 less than the listed price for a total of $1,334,898, which matches the estimated cost of the custom truck.

