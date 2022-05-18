NACS to offer top superintendent candidate 3-year contract

Northwest Allen County Schools is offering its top superintendent candidate an annual base salary of $189,500 with potential for yearly $7,500 increases, according to a proposed contract published Wednesday.

Wayne Barker would also receive multiple benefits, including moving expenses, if the five-member school board approves the three-year agreement June 7.

The public can weigh in during a meeting set for 6 p.m. May 31 in the board room, 13119 Coldwater Road.

Barker's proposed salary is comparable to his counterparts nationwide. The AASA, The School Superintendents Association, found the median salary is $193,757 for leaders of districts with 5,000 to 9,999 students, according to its 2021-22 superintendent salary and benefits study. The report was based on almost 1,800 responses.

NACS has about 8,000 students.

Chris Himsel, the current NACS superintendent, earned $187,480 in 2021, including reimbursement for mileage and cellphone expenses.

Himsel has been on medical leave for undisclosed reasons since December and is scheduled to retire June 30.

