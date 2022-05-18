Do Good Foods to invest $100 million in Fort Wayne facility, create 100 jobs

Do Good Foods said today it planned to open an animal feed production facility in Fort Wayne, creating up to 100 jobs by the end of 2024.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based producer of sustainable foods seeks to use nutritious surplus grocery from stores and farmers markets. It plans to invest up to $100 million in an animal feed production facility at 8645 Aviation Drive near Fort Wayne International Airport, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said in a statement.

The facility will divert food waste from up to 450 supermarkets, repurposing about 60,000 tons of food waste annually, the statement said. The animal feed is then fed to chickens. The company's first product, Do Good Chicken, is available in grocery stores in northeast Indiana and will soon be available nationwide.

“Do Good Foods takes Indiana's advancements in sustainable food production to the next level and propels the state's progress in clean energy," Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said in the statement. “Taking food waste, the number one material in America's landfills, and upcycling it to feed our livestock is the type of ingenuity we encourage and cultivate in Indiana."

"We're excited about the expansion of DGF into the Fort Wayne market,” said Matt Kamine, co-CEO of Do Good Foods, in the statement. “This project is a great opportunity for DGF to work with the local community on bringing more sustainable solutions to Fort Wayne and the retailers and food service providers located there.”

The company will begin hiring in Fort Wayne this summer for production, processing, shipping, management and administrative roles to work in remote and on-site locations. Interested applicants may apply online.

“Fort Wayne continues to be a leader in business and job growth, and we're looking forward to welcoming Do Good Foods,” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in the statement. “This substantial and unique investment further positions us as an attractive destination for companies looking to expand and succeed.”

Based on the company's job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. committed an investment in KDC Agribusiness Fort Wayne LLC, doing business as Do Good Foods, of up to $1.2 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits and up to $100,000 in conditional training grants. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and trained.

Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance, and the Fort Wayne City Council will consider additional incentives, the statement said.