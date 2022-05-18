Verbatim: Fort Wayne Newspapers to buy Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly

Fort Wayne Newspapers and KPC Media issued this news release today:

FORT WAYNE, Indiana -- Fort Wayne Newspapers will purchase Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly and other publications from KPC Media, the two companies announced Wednesday.

Once the acquisition is complete, the former KPC publications will become part of Fort Wayne Newspapers, in which The Ogden Newspapers owns controlling interest.

Michael Christman, a regional publisher with Ogden and former president and CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers, said Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly will remain the leading source of trusted and independently reported business news, highlights and features focused on the economic well-being of Allen County.

“Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly has served Allen County’s business community well for nearly two decades under the Witwer family’s leadership. We hope to honor and build on their legacy well into the future by continuing to publish -- both in print and on our digital platforms -- a community-focused business journal that is informative both for business leaders and the general public,” he said.

“We launched the Business Weekly nearly 20 years ago because we believed there was a large audience of readers thirsty for timely information about Northeast Indiana’s dynamic business environment, and business-oriented marketers seeking to connect with that audience,” said Richard Stolz, KPC Media’s publisher. “We are proud to have served both all these years, and are grateful that Fort Wayne Newspapers will maintain that tradition,” he added.

As part of the deal, Fort Wayne Newspapers also will be acquiring The News Sun, based in Kendallville and serving Noble and LaGrange counties; The Star, serving DeKalb County; The Herald Republican, serving Steuben County; the semi-weekly Post & Mail, serving Whitley County; several weekly newspapers; websites; social media platforms; and niche magazines, phone books and other publications.

Lori Fritz, president and CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers, said the business weekly will continue to have an independent editorial voice that best serves the business community in Allen County. “We are excited to be continuing our partnership with Greater Fort Wayne and all of our business partners to produce compelling and important business news for our region while also providing new opportunities for our partners to share their message. Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly will be a great addition to Fort Wayne Newspapers,” she said.

Calling the publication “a critical resource for the Fort Wayne business community,” Cameron Nutting Williams, vice president of America’s Newspapers and a member of the Fort Wayne Newspapers’ ownership, said “we are pleased to be continuing the excellent stewardship of KPC Media.”

“We continue to believe very strongly in the power of publications such as Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly and the other KPC Media publications and the role they play in informing their communities with trusted local news. We believe in their value to readers, advertisers, and communities. We believe that strong, responsible and connected local publications are critically important to building and supporting communities, now more than ever.”

Fort Wayne Newspapers is a partnership between The News Publishing Co., owned by The Ogden Newspapers of Wheeling, West Virginia, and the locally owned Journal Gazette Co.

Fort Wayne Newspapers operates Fortwayne.com, publishes Fort Wayne Magazine and is the business agent for The Journal Gazette newspaper. The Journal Gazette newsroom operates independently of Fort Wayne Newspapers and Fritz said the new KPC acquisitions will operate separately and independently from The Journal Gazette.

The sale is expected to close later this month.