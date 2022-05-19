Office-consolidation proposal pitched to Allen commissioners

An Allen County official Thursday proposed a $49.8 million department consolidation project that involves buying a large office building for administrative divisions and repurposing the Rousseau Centre for the judicial system.

Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the Allen County Commissioners, pitched the proposal to County Council members and asked for direction on whether they would like to discuss the project more. After more than an hour of discussion, Cloud said he would bring an appropriation request for the start of the project to the council’s next meeting in June.

The county would buy 1300 S. Clinton St., which is owned by Abridge Pointe LLC and managed by VIA Developments. The building was mostly recently leased by Lincoln, and the lease expires this year.

County officials have negotiated the price of $12,250,000, which is below the market value. Cloud said the building needs to sell quickly because of tax implications, but the seller is willing to buy it back for the same price if the county’s project falls through.

Remodeling the South Clinton building, which is about a quarter of a mile south of Citizens Square, is estimated to cost $19,036,461, which includes a 15% markup for contingencies based on the current market conditions, Cloud said.

The Rousseau Centre would be devoted to the county judicial system, including Allen County Community Corrections. For the plan to work, the city of Fort Wayne would have to move its police and fire departments to Citizens Square or another location in 2024.

The Rousseau Centre remodeling is estimated to cost $14,115,368, which includes a 23% markup since construction would be years away.

The South Clinton building would have about half a floor for future consolidations, and the Rousseau Centre would also have some additional space as well.

The county would no longer have any offices in Citizens Square, and it would eventually be able to sell a few small office buildings downtown that Cloud said might be better suited for the private sector.

dfilchak@jg.net