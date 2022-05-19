Thursday, May 19, 2022 1:24 pm
Evansville: 6 northeast Indiana students named to spring Dean's List
Six northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Dean's List at the University of Evansville, the university has announced.
To be on the list, a student must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full academic load of 12 hours or more, the university in Evansville, Indiana, said in a statement.
Area students on the list are:
- Angola: Hannah Conley;
- Columbia City: Mariah Schaefer;
- Decatur: Kristen Harvey;
- Fort Wayne: Kathryn Heiny;
- Kendallville:Tressa Hodge;
- Syracuse: Chloe Bontrager
