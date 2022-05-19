Columbia City man dies following Tuesday crash

A Columbia City man died following a Tuesday afternoon crash at U.S. 27 South and Flatrock Road in Allen County, the county coroner's office said today.

Randolph Kearby, 68, died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 16th in motor vehicle crashes so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Kearby was taken from the scene and admitted to a local hospital, where he remained until death was pronounced, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police and the coroner's office.